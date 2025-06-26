Rajasthan govt unveils sowing targets for kharif crops for this year

Rajasthan’s agriculture department has released sowing targets for kharif crops for 2025.

According to the agriculture department data, the sowing target of cluster beans (guar) has been reduced, while that of pulse crops has been increased.

Due to the promotion of coarse grains by the central government, the sowing target of pearl millet (Bajra) was slightly changed, while the sowing area of Jowar (sorghum) has been doubled.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Last year, pearl millet was planted in approximately 4.3 million hectares in the state, and this year, the sowing target remains the same as the previous year. Due to the early arrival of monsoon, till June 20, it has already been sown in an area of 246,000 hectares. Last year, maize was cultivated in 970,000 hectares, and this year, the target has been kept at the same level. Similarly, in 2024, Jowar was sown in 341,000 hectares, while this year, its sowing target has been increased to 620,000 hectares.

ALSO READ: Exports of cut and polished diamonds to decline by 7-10% in FY26: Icra Moong, the main crop among pulses, was sown in 2.36 million hectares last year. This year, the sowing target for moong has been increased to 2.5 million hectares. Nirmal Jain, a Jaipur moong trader, said that this year, farmers are likely to plant more moong since prices remained favourable throughout last year. Among oilseed crops, soybean was sown in 1.07 million hectares in 2024. This year, its target has been increased to 1.1 million hectares. Last year, groundnut was sown in 1.04 million hectares. This year, the sowing target has been reduced to 950,000 hectares.