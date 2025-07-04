Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination

Air India Flight 171
Air India confirmed that there was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. | Representational
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
An Air India pilot collapsed in the cockpit just before he was to operate the airline's flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on Friday, sources said.

Air India confirmed that there was a "medical emergency" involving one of its pilots in the early hours of July 4, who was rostered to operate its flight AI 2414 to Delhi from Bengaluru.

"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement.

According to sources, the pilot was in the cockpit and was about to sign the mandatory documents -- tech log -- to accept the aircraft for flying when he collapsed there, the sources said.

"He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital," the airline said.

Consequently, AI2414 was delayed and operated by another pilot, Air India said.

"Our immediate priority is to assist the pilot and his family to ensure his speedy recovery," the airline said in the statement.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

