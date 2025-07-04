Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

An Air India pilot collapsed in the cockpit just before he was to operate the airline's flight from Bengaluru to Delhi on Friday, sources said.

Air India confirmed that there was a "medical emergency" involving one of its pilots in the early hours of July 4, who was rostered to operate its flight AI 2414 to Delhi from Bengaluru.

"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement.