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9 former Axis Bank execs take top leadership roles across financial sector

Axis Bank has emerged as a major leadership talent pool for India's financial sector, with former executives taking top roles across banks, NBFCs and financial institutions

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Axis Bank
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:30 PM IST
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Axis Bank, the country's third-largest private sector lender, has, over the past few years, seen a steady stream of senior executives move into top leadership roles across banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and financial institutions, taking over the mantle long associated with ICICI Bank as the industry's biggest breeding ground for banking leaders.
 
The list has continued to grow in recent weeks. Most recently, Puneet Sharma stepped down as Axis Bank's chief financial officer (CFO) and was appointed CFO of HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender.
 
Rajiv Anand, who spent over a decade at Axis Bank and rose to become deputy managing director, is now the managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of IndusInd Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in the country.
 
Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and a whole-time director at Axis Capital, has also moved to a high-profile global role after being appointed executive director at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC, for a three-year term. Mishra also serves in several public policy positions, including as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and a member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Mishra was previously managing director, co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, and India strategist for Credit Suisse.
 
The list extends well beyond these appointments. Pralay Mondal, formerly executive director and head of retail banking at Axis Bank, now heads CSB Bank as MD&CEO. He has also held senior positions at Yes Bank and spent nearly 12 years at HDFC Bank.
 
Arjun Chowdhury, who led affluent banking, cards, payments and retail lending at Axis Bank, is now the MD&CEO of Grihum Housing Finance. Chowdhury had moved to Axis after the bank acquired Citi’s retail business.
 
Jairam Sridharan, former CFO of Axis Bank, now leads Piramal Finance as MD&CEO, while Ravi Narayanan, who oversaw the bank's retail franchise, is the MD&CEO of SMFG India Credit.
 
Axis Bank's alumni network also includes Apurva Sahijwani, now MD&CEO of Avendus Wealth Management, and Ratan Kumar Kesh, executive director and chief operating officer at Bandhan Bank.
 
   

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Topics :Axis BankHDFC BankIndusInd BankNBFCs

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

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