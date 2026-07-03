9 former Axis Bank execs take top leadership roles across financial sector

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and a whole-time director at Axis Capital, has also moved to a high-profile global role after being appointed executive director at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC, for a three-year term. Mishra also serves in several public policy positions, including as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and a member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Mishra was previously managing director, co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, and India strategist for Credit Suisse.
The list extends well beyond these appointments. Pralay Mondal, formerly executive director and head of retail banking at Axis Bank, now heads CSB Bank as MD&CEO. He has also held senior positions at Yes Bank and spent nearly 12 years at HDFC Bank.