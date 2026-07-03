9 former Axis Bank execs take top leadership roles across financial sector

Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank and a whole-time director at Axis Capital, has also moved to a high-profile global role after being appointed executive director at the World Bank's headquarters in Washington, DC, for a three-year term. Mishra also serves in several public policy positions, including as a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and a member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Mishra was previously managing director, co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific, and India strategist for Credit Suisse.