Bureaucrats' share in India Inc boards at 13-year low, shows data

Stock exchanges have previously imposed fines on public sector companies, including NTPC (later waived) and Cochin Shipyard (waiver to be requested after compliance), for non-appointment of directors. Public sector company directors are often appointed by the government, and the companies have previously cited limited leeway to meet requirements promptly. Observers have noted that public sector companies have seen some appointments of personnel related to political parties as well. The private sector is more dominated by services and new-age technology companies now than was the case a decade ago. This shift away from older industries, which tend to be highly regulated, may also partly explain the dropping share, since many new-age companies have little interaction with civil servants.