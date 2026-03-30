CDSCO asks states to maintain vigil on unlicensed IVF device sales

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked all states and Union Territories to keep a tight watch on firms that are importing, manufacturing, and selling medical devices used in the in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) process without a valid licence.

In a circular dated March 27, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi said some firms are selling medical devices such as intrauterine insemination kits (IUs) and centrifuges for sperm washing used for assisted reproductive technology (ART)-related procedures without obtaining a licence from the licensing authority under the Medical Device Rules (MDR), 2017.

“In light of the above, you are requested to keep strict vigil and ensure no such devices used for IVF and ART-related procedures are being imported, manufactured, distributed, and sold without abiding by the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and MDR,” the letter stated.

The warning comes at a time when India is seeing a proliferation of IVF clinics, with the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) of 1.9 children per woman being below the replacement level of 2.1.

India currently has over 2,000 IVF clinics with a market size of around $1.4 billion, making it the second-biggest IVF services provider after the United States of America (USA).

While there is no public number available, industry insiders say that roughly 40–50 per cent of clinics might still be buying from firms that are not licensed.