EPC firms may post mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth in FY26: Ind-Ra

Engineering, procurement and construction companies could see mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and largely stable margins, with some upside, in the ongoing financial year, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Monday.

This is despite the undemanding base effect of FY25 when revenue slumped 4-5 per cent year-on-year with the absolute sector EBITDA remaining largely flat, hit by the busy election season.

The EPC sector across 22 listed entities delivered revenue growth of 5 per cent y-o-y in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth.

"The hopes of strong start to FY26 by the EPC sector have not materialised, despite an undemanding base of the past year, hit by the election impact. Guidance by the companies suggests aggregate revenue growth of 12.7 per cent year-on-year, around 100bp lower than the earlier guidance.