Lasik surgery market to double by 2030 amid rising myopia, tech advances

India’s Lasik (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) surgery market is witnessing robust growth, fuelled by rising demand from urban youth, shifting lifestyles, and continuous technological innovation. With procedures growing at 8–10 per cent annually, the market—currently valued at Rs 2,000–2,500 crore—is expected to double to Rs 4,000–5,000 crore by 2030, according to industry experts.

India performs around 600,000-700,000 Lasik and other refractive procedures annually, and the uptake is accelerating. The value growth is largely attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced techniques such as small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE) and femtosecond Lasik, which command higher price points.

"We expect value growth of up to 15 per cent annually as patients increasingly opt for advanced procedures like SMILE, which cost over Rs 1.2 lakh compared to Rs 40,000–50,000 for standard femto-Lasik," said Akshay Ravi, Partner at EY-Parthenon.

A major driver of this demand is the growing incidence of myopia, particularly among urban youth. Prevalence among school-age children rose from 4.4 per cent in 1999 to about 20 per cent in 2019, Ravi noted. Increasing screen time, digital eye strain, and changing lifestyle preferences have pushed younger demographics (aged 18–40) toward permanent vision correction. Hospitals confirm the trend. Dr C Sharat Babu, Chief Medical Director at Maxivision Eye Hospitals, said the chain performs over 300 Lasik procedures monthly, covering femto-Lasik, SMILE, and other refractive techniques. “We’ve seen a 35 per cent rise in myopia, especially among screen-heavy professionals. Post-Covid, even older adults are opting for Lasik as glasses-free living becomes a lifestyle choice,” he said.

Technological innovation is playing a pivotal role in improving both access and outcomes. Traditional blade-based Lasik is rapidly being replaced by femtosecond lasers, which create precise corneal flaps (~90 microns), enable faster recovery, and reduce complications. Newer options like SMILE and SILK offer less invasive procedures with shorter healing times. New entrants and technological upgrades are further reshaping the sector. Alcon India's recently launched Wavelight Plus platform uses 3D ray tracing and creates a "Digital Eye Twin" through its proprietary Sightmap diagnostic device. "It's a fully personalised refractive treatment. More than 98 per cent of myopic patients achieved at least 20/20 vision, and nearly 89 per cent achieved 20/16 or better," said Victor Loh, Head of Medical Affairs, Apac, at Alcon.

Alcon aims to balance innovation and accessibility through hospital partnerships and extensive surgeon training, said Amar Vyas, Country Head. The company is investing significantly in AI-powered diagnostics and next-gen vision correction, having spent over $4 billion globally on R&D since 2019, including a major hub in Bangalore. Affordability has improved despite the rising cost of advanced equipment. Hospitals like Maxivision have signed MOUs for bulk usage—covering up to 2,000 procedures—with OEMs, enabling competitive pricing for patients. Lasik now costs between Rs 40,000 and Rs 1.3 lakh, depending on technology and geography. In contrast, prices in 2017–18 ranged between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.