LPG shortage in Delhi-NCR leaves consumers scrambling for refills

On a hot afternoon in Noida, 47-year-old Nirmal stood in a long queue outside a gas agency, her face pale from fever and exhaustion. She had already spent hours waiting, surviving on a cup of chai, hoping to secure a cooking gas cylinder. “I’ve been sick and haven’t been able to eat properly. We’re somehow managing with a small cylinder, paying ₹250 per kilogram in the informal market,” she said.

Nirmal’s struggle reflects a deepening crisis across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), where households are grappling with delays and limited availability of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Abhinav Singh, a resident of Noida’s Sector 53, said he has made repeated attempts without success. “On Monday, I came at 7 in the morning, but the stock of 32 cylinders ran out. Today, I have been here since 6.30 am and still haven’t got one,” he said.

Across Noida and parts of Delhi, an on-ground check by Business Standard found long queues outside many gas agencies, with customers arriving as early as 6.30 am. Supplies remain delayed, with agencies receiving limited stock, according to consumers.

India depends on the region for nearly 90 per cent of its LPG imports and about 60 per cent of its domestic requirements, making it vulnerable to disruptions. The situation has worsened due to tensions in the region, including restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy transit route.

For others, the issue is prolonged delays despite booking cylinders well in advance. Abhishek Singh Rajput, 24, said he booked his refill on March 8 but is still waiting. “I’ve been coming here every day. They give dates, but cylinders don’t come. I don’t even have hope now,” he said.

In some cases, consumers say access to cylinders has become more restrictive, with agencies discouraging direct access to godowns.