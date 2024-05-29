NCCD revising cold chain guidelines, to serve as roadmap for govt bodies

The National Centre for Cold-Chain Development (NCCD) is revising technical standards and minimum guidelines for cold-chain components which will serve as a road-map for all Central and state government bodies setting up cold chain facilities nationwide, its CEO Asheesh Fotedar said on Wednesday.

He was referring to initiatives undertaken by the NCCD, which comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Agriculture.

In addition to the guidelines, NCCD is developing a mobile application to digitise data related to cold chain components. This is expected to increase capacity utilisation, reduce fuel costs, and minimise the carbon footprint. The application will also capture relevant logistic data for policymaking and analytics, Fotedar said at a Ficci conference.

Surendra Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), asserted that the cold chain sector in India, a vital component of the logistics ecosystem, is set to witness significant growth and innovation in the coming years.

He expressed hope that there will be an increase in investment by the private sector into the development of infrastructure, to match the rise in public expenditure.

"There is increased investment in the public expenditure and development of infrastructure has been growing at more than 10 per cent annually and this time we have a huge capex allocated for infrastructure development to the extent of Rs 11 lakh crore ... We hope that there will be a kind of increased private investment in the development of infrastructure, procurement and adoption of efficient equipment or the transport vehicles for cold chain sector as well," he said.

Ahirwar noted that the cold chain sector currently has a turnover of about Rs 2 lakh crore and is growing at a rapid rate of over 10 per cent. He said, "As per one estimate, we are going to reach a Rs 5 lakh crore limit, maybe by 2030 or 2032."



The Joint Secretary emphasised the importance of the industry's various initiatives, including innovations, infrastructure creation, and partnerships between industry and academia.



Ahirwar also highlighted the government's efforts to create an enabling environment for innovation and efficiency in the cold chain sector.

He mentioned the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan initiative, which catalyses accelerated infrastructure development for the logistics sector, including temperature-controlled warehouses. Besides, he alluded to the National Logistics Policy launched in 2022, which comprehensively addresses various aspects of the logistics sector, including the cold chain..

Amit Kumar, Committee- Co-Chairman, FICCI Committee on Logistics, stressed the importance of developing sustainable infrastructure and adopting smart technologies to optimise energy usage and reduce environmental impact..

"We stand at a pivotal juncture where technology diffusion, policy initiatives, and market demand present unparalleled opportunities for the cold chain sector. By placing sustainability at the forefront, we can mitigate environmental impact, uphold economic viability, and fortify food security," Kumar stated.

On the occasion, the FICCI-Grant Thornton Bharat Report on "Cold Chain Dynamics: Mapping India's Logistics Transformation" was also released. The knowledge report highlights India's dynamic food processing industry, emphasising the crucial role of the cold chain sector in light of challenges such as infrastructure gaps and high costs.