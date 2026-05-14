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Rajasthan bets on pre-embedded mineral blocks to boost mining revenue

Rajasthan plans auctions for 10 pre-embedded major mineral blocks this year to accelerate mining activity, jobs and revenue growth

mining, mining industry
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The Mines Department has set a revenue target of around ₹14,000 crore for the current financial year, implying a projected growth of around 39 per cent over the previous year | (Photo/Unsplash)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:47 PM IST
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Rajasthan’s Mines Department is intensifying its focus on auctioning mineral blocks with pre-embedded clearances to boost economic activity, employment, and revenue in the mining sector, said Aparna Arora, additional chief secretary, mines & petroleum. Last year, Rajasthan became the first state in India to auction eight pre-embedded major mineral blocks.
 
“For the current year, an action plan for auctions has been formulated, involving the preparation of 10 pre-embedded major mineral blocks and around 100 minor mineral plots,” she said.
 
Pre-embedded mineral blocks and plots are auctioned only after securing all necessary clearances in advance, enabling mining operations to begin swiftly after the auction process is completed.
 
Arora said the department has also finalised a monthly roadmap for auctioning major and minor mineral blocks and plots. “For the first time, under this roadmap, nine mineral blocks were successfully auctioned just in April,” she said.
 
She added that directives had also been issued for coordinated efforts to resume operations at mines which are currently closed. Officials have been asked to work with leaseholders to resolve hurdles delaying the restart of mining activities.
 
“We have also directed that pending agreements at the field level be finalised within one month, and that operations in mines that have already secured environmental clearances commence within 15 days to one month after completion of the required formalities,” she said.
 
Arora stressed the need for officials to play a more proactive role in the field — from preparing mineral blocks and plots to accelerating activities — to support economic expansion and revenue growth.
 
The Mines Department has set a revenue target of around ₹14,000 crore for the current financial year, implying a projected growth of around 39 per cent over the previous year. In FY26, the department recorded its highest-ever revenue collection at ₹10,394 crore, reflecting a growth rate of 13 per cent, she said.
 

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Topics :rajasthanmining sectorMineral blocksMining industry

First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:47 PM IST

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