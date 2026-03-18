West Asia war-triggered LPG shortage and a case of reverse migration

That sentiment is becoming increasingly common. Near a Metro station, momo vendor Shubham Kumar says LPG cylinders now seem “like gold”. On some days, he does not open his stall at all.

Outside a cluster of offices in Sector 41, Gurugram, one vendor describes a stark divide in his customer base. Office-goers have largely absorbed higher prices, but daily-wage labourers are cutting back sharply. He has raised tea prices by 30 per cent and begun rationing fuel, even refusing certain items to non-regular customers. The numbers underline the shock: “From Rs 860 officially not long ago, and Rs 920 in revised prices, we now have to pay as high as Rs 3,000 in the black market — and in some cases, even Rs 4,000.” Businesses, he adds, will try staying, “but labourers will leave quicker as their cost of living increases, and eventually one half of my customers will wither away.”