Ashoka Buildcon jumps after securing Rs 447 crore order from BMC

Ashoka Buildcon surged 4% to Rs 167.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 447.21 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its ongoing flyover construction project on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

The additional scope covers the construction of Flyover Arm-1 and Arm-2 at the T Junction at Maharashtra Nagar in the M/E Ward.

With this incremental order, the aggregate project cost has risen to Rs 1,573.79 crore, inclusive of taxes. The company stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.