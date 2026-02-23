Tech Wrap Feb 23: Perplexity in Galaxy AI, Nothing Phone 4a, Kodak TV

Samsung will hold its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where it is anticipated to introduce the next-generation Galaxy S26 series flagship smartphones. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed several features set to arrive with the new devices, including “Zero-Peeking Privacy”, a unified Galaxy Camera experience, and more. The integration of Perplexity AI into the Galaxy AI suite is also expected.

Nothing has showcased the design of the upcoming Phone 4a ahead of its March 5 event. The Phone 4a is expected to debut alongside the Phone 4a Pro, which has not yet been revealed. Based on the image posted by Nothing on X (formerly Twitter), the Phone 4a series retains the brand’s signature transparent look and features a horizontal triple-camera module similar to the previous model. The image also highlights the new “Glyph Bar” interface positioned beside the camera module, arranged in a vertical grid of mini LEDs.

SPPL launches Kodak QD-Mini LED 4K TV with six built-in speakers Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the authorised license holder for Thomson and Kodak TVs in India, has introduced a new Mini QD television under the Kodak brand. With this launch, the company is adding Mini LED technology to its portfolio through a 65-inch 4K model that offers up to 1500 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. The Kodak QD-Mini LED TV is powered by a MediaTek chipset and Mali-G52 GPU and runs on the Google TV platform. iQOO 15R with 7600mAh battery launching on February 24

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO is preparing to launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 24. Prior to the debut, the company has confirmed key specifications via a dedicated Amazon microsite. The iQOO 15R is said to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 7,600mAh battery. It will mark the first ‘R’ model in iQOO’s flagship lineup.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that would allow users to hide text messages as spoilers. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the option will let users conceal parts of their messages, requiring recipients to tap to view the hidden content. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.6.10.71. Currently, the spoiler function is limited to text messages, with no confirmation regarding support for images, videos, or other media. Apple’s iMessage already provides a similar option through its ‘invisible ink’ formatting.

Apple is said to be testing iOS 26.3.1 ahead of a possible announcement in early March. According to MacRumors, the update is likely to be minor, addressing bugs or security issues. It may also include support for products expected to be unveiled at Apple’s “Special Experience” event on March 4, including the iPhone 17e.

Tata-owned Croma has launched the “Everything Apple” sale, offering trade-in benefits and discounts on products such as iPhone 17, MacBook Air M4, Apple Watch SE 3, iPad (11th gen) and more. The sale is currently live and will continue until March 8. According to the company, the offers will be available across Croma stores nationwide.

After launching the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite on February 19, the Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo V70 FE soon. According to a report by Gizbot, official-looking renders and key specifications of the said smartphone have reportedly surfaced on the web. The report adds that the smartphone may be unveiled on February 28, with its India launch to follow closely with a few changes.

OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to enter the hardware space with a range of AI-driven devices. A report by The Verge suggests that the company’s first product could be a smart speaker featuring a built-in camera. It is also said to be developing smart glasses and a smart lamp. The first AI hardware device from OpenAI is expected to arrive in early 2027.

Xbox consoles remain central to Microsoft's gaming plans, says new CEO Apple is reportedly considering a new red colour variant for its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models. As per 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may debut in a “Deep Red” finish. However, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, expected to launch alongside the Pro models, is unlikely to feature such bold colour options.

Microsoft’s gaming division will continue to treat the Xbox console as a core part of its business, even as it expands further across PC, mobile, and cloud. That was one of the key messages from Asha Sharma, who has taken over as CEO of Microsoft Gaming, in a letter to employees published on Microsoft’s blog. In her first message in the new role, Sharma said the company would “recommit to our core Xbox fans and players” and described the console as central to the company’s identity. “We will celebrate our roots with a renewed commitment to Xbox starting with console which has shaped who we are,” she wrote, adding that the console connects Microsoft to both players and developers building ambitious games for the platform.

The Vivo V70 stands out with its matte-glass premium design, a vibrant 1.5K OLED display, and long-lasting battery supported by 90W fast charging. Its camera system produces natural colours and sharp details up to 10x zoom, handles macro photography effectively, and supports 4K 60fps video recording on both front and rear cameras. The selfie camera delivers strong detail and features, while overall performance remains smooth for everyday use.

As India hosted a global AI summit placing artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of economic and education policy discussions, the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), launched on February 24, 2016, completed ten years. Set up under NITI Aayog, AIM aimed to promote innovation at the school level through Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs). During the summit, policymakers emphasised that AI preparedness depends on early exposure to STEM education, computational thinking, and problem-solving. The framework developed under AIM was cited as part of the broader effort to build capacity from classrooms onward.

Despite some initial organisational challenges, the AI Impact Summit delivered a clear message over its five-day run — for artificial intelligence (AI) to serve everyone, its diffusion needs to speed up, experts said. India used the platform to highlight its sovereign AI plans, announcing four indigenous large language models (LLMs) under the ₹10,372 crore IndiaAI Mission. The objective is to develop foundational AI systems tailored to local needs and cost structures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that the India AI Impact Summit marked a turning point in shaping how the world will harness artificial intelligence in the future. He added that global leaders were impressed by India’s advancements and achievements in the AI space.

