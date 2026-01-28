Balaxi Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 12.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.34% to Rs 24.59 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 12.07% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 120.34% to Rs 24.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales24.5911.16 120 OPM %5.610.81 -PBDT2.272.44 -7 PBT2.122.33 -9 NP1.531.74 -12
