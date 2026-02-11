Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 9.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 206.07 crore

Net profit of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality rose 9.08% to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 206.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.206.07168.2511.3412.8426.0522.8218.6717.1013.9412.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News