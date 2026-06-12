LTM launches AI 1000, a workforce transformation initiative

To develop a pool of 1,000+ AI-certified engineers

LTM announced AI 1000, a strategic workforce transformation initiative anchored by a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE). The program will develop a pool of 1,000+ AI-certified engineers, including Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), to help enterprises adopt, deploy, and scale AI.

The launch comes amid a major shift in enterprise tech talent. The FDE among the fastest growing roles in the AI ecosystem combines the technical knowledge of LLMs and domain SLMs with business understanding to turn ideas into quantifiable ROI accretive outcomes and to drive client adoption. AI 1000 is LTM's structured response to this shift: it provides the training, platforms, and governed career frameworks to develop FDEs at scale.