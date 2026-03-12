NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 265.85, up 7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.58% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% gain in NIFTY and a 16.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 265.85, up 7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. NLC India Ltd has added around 2.53% in last one month.