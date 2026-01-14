Air India Express sale: Domestic flights from ₹1350, International at ₹5450

If you’ve been delaying travel plans hoping for a good deal, now may be the moment to book. Air India Express has rolled out a limited-period ‘Time to Travel’ Sale, offering discounted fares across its domestic and international network.

Travellers can book Lite fares (zero check-in baggage) starting from ₹1,350 on domestic routes and ₹5,450 on international routes.

Value fares, which include standard check-in baggage allowance, start from ₹1,400 on domestic routes and ₹5,550 on international routes.

Business fares are available from ₹8,300 on domestic routes and ₹8,500 on international routes.

The sale is open for bookings until 16 January 2026, while the discounted fares are valid for travel between 20 January and 30 April 2026. This makes the offer particularly useful for travellers planning spring vacations, family visits, work trips, or international getaways in the coming months.

Tickets can be booked via the airline’s website, mobile app, and all major online travel platforms.

Extra savings if you book smart

Air India Express has layered multiple cost-saving options into the sale:

Zero convenience fees on all bookings made via the airline’s mobile app

Zero convenience fees on the website for payments made through net banking

Discounted baggage add-ons on Lite fares:

₹1,500 for 15 kg on domestic flights

₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights

20% savings on Prime and Standard seats and hot meals.

Special benefits for members and select travellers

Members of the airline’s loyalty ecosystem can unlock additional value. NeuPass members can avail up to 25% off on Business Class fares, available on more than 40 brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft inducted as part of Air India Express’ expansion.

The airline is also extending special discounted fares and zero convenience fees for:

Students

Senior citizens

Armed forces personnel and their dependents

Flexible payment options such as EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later are available on the website, making it easier to manage travel expenses.

Additionally, travellers using select Visa debit and credit cards can get an instant discount of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international flights.