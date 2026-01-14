Looking to buy? These 3 stocks deserve a spot in your portfolio; check why
Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst at Bonanza, has recommended buying shares of Oil India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Dredging Corporation of India today
Kunal Kamble Mumbai
Stocks to buy today:
Oil India
Oil India has delivered a decisive bullish breakout from a long-standing falling trendline and symmetrical triangle pattern, backed by strong price action and a volume expansion. The stock has reclaimed its key short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating a shift in momentum from consolidation to trend resumption. RSI has surged above 65, confirming strong bullish strength without extreme overbought conditions. The breakout above the 432–442 resistance zone signals fresh upside potential.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹450
Stop Loss: ₹414
Target: ₹509
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Equitas Small Finance Bank has confirmed a bullish breakout above the falling trendline of a long consolidation channel, supported by improving volumes. The stock has reclaimed its short- and medium-term moving averages, indicating a positive shift in trend. Price is now sustaining above the ₹66–67 resistance zone, which earlier acted as a supply area and is likely to turn into support. RSI has moved above 70, reflecting strong momentum and increased buying interest.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹68
Stop Loss: ₹62
Target: ₹80
Dredging Corporation of India
Dredging Corporation of India has confirmed a strong trend reversal after breaking above the major resistance zone near ₹1,050 with a sharp price expansion and volume pickup. The stock is trading well above its 20-, 50-, and 200-day moving averages, reflecting bullish alignment across timeframes. The recent higher-high, higher-low structure signals sustained momentum after a prolonged base formation. RSI is positioned around 65, indicating strong buying interest without extreme overbought conditions. The breakout from a multi-month consolidation suggests further upside potential.
Trading levels:
Buy Range: ₹1,105
Stop Loss: ₹1,007
Target: ₹1,320
(Disclaimer: This article is by Kunal Kamble, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 7:07 AM IST