Surya Roshni tanks as Q3 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Surya Roshni dropped 5.87% to Rs 234.90 after its consolidated net profit slipped 11.35% to Rs 79.69 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 89.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was impacted by inventory losses in the Steel Pipes business due to steel price corrections, partially offset by improved sequential operating performance.

However, revenue from operations rose 3.18% year on year to Rs 1,927.49 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 107.42 crore in the Q3 FY26, down 11% year-on-year (YoY).

EBITDA fell by 5% to Rs 148 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 156 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.

The Lighting & Consumer Durables segment delivered steady growth, with revenue increasing 6% year-on-year to Rs 476 crore. Performance was supported by festive demand, strong traction in LED bulbs, battens and downlighters, and continued momentum in professional lighting, despite input cost pressures in select appliance categories. The Steel Pipes business reported stable revenue of Rs 1,451 crore, driven by higher dispatch volumes and a healthy product mix. EBITDA was impacted by inventory losses following a decline in steel prices, although value-added products and hollow sections continued to perform well. Commenting on the results, Managing Director Mr. Raju Bista said, During Q3FY26, we delivered steady performance despite a volatile operating environment. Consolidated revenue increased 3% YoY to Rs 1,927 crore, with EBITDA at Rs 148 crore (7.7% margin). PAT stood at Rs 80 crore, lower YoY due to inventory losses in the Steel Pipes business following steel price corrections, though profitability improved sequentially. The Lighting & Consumer Durables segment grew 6% YoY to Rs 476 crore, led by festive demand and strong traction in consumer and professional lighting. Margins remained stable sequentially despite input cost pressures. The Steel Pipes business reported revenue of Rs 1,451 crore, supported by higher volumes and a healthy mix. EBITDA margins moderated due to steel pricerelated inventory losses, while underlying operations remained resilient.

Vinay Surya, Managing Director, added, In Lighting, consumer categories delivered strong volume growth, particularly LED bulbs, battens and downlighters. Professional lighting continues to see robust demand, with an order book of Rs 150 crore. While appliances were relatively muted, recovery is expected in the coming quarters. In Steel Pipes, volume momentum remained healthy, with 2.37 lakh tonnes sold during the quarter. EBITDA per tonne stood at Rs 4,810, impacted by steel price correction. Value-added products contributed 42% of mix, and exports accounted for 19% of volumes. Capacity expansion across plants remains on track to support future growth. Commenting on the financial performance, Bharat Bhushan Singal, CFO said, For Q3FY26, revenue stood at Rs 1,927 crore, up 3% YoY. EBITDA and PAT were Rs 148 crore and Rs 80 crore, respectively, compared to Rs 156 crore and Rs 90 crore last year. For 9MFY26, revenue grew 2% YoY to Rs 5,377 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 371 crore and PAT of Rs 188 crore.

In Lighting & Consumer Durables, Q3 revenue increased 6% YoY to Rs 476 crore, with EBITDA and PBT at Rs 42 crore and Rs 31 crore, respectively. For 9MFY26, revenue rose 6% to Rs 1,308 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 112 crore and PBT of Rs 82 crore. In Steel Pipes & Strips, Q3 revenue stood at Rs 1,451 crore, up 2% YoY. EBITDA per tonne was Rs 4,810. EBITDA and PBT were Rs 106 crore and Rs 76 crore, respectively. For 9MFY26, revenue was Rs 4,069 crore, with EBITDA of Rs 259 crore and PBT of Rs 171 crore.