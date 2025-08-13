Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 8.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 16.71 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 8.63% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.7114.1013.1723.692.843.211.701.941.271.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News