V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 1403.51 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 5.25% to Rs 57.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 1403.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1268.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1403.511268.65 11 OPM %8.788.21 -PBDT125.95103.78 21 PBT99.4378.74 26 NP57.0660.22 -5
