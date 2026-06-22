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Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 46.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares

Swan Corp Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Urban Company Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 June 2026.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd registered volume of 46.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 28.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.46% to Rs.824.85. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 59.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.53% to Rs.329.50. Volumes stood at 4.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 17.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.77 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.2,389.80. Volumes stood at 3.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Urban Company Ltd recorded volume of 172.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30.21 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.81% to Rs.137.71. Volumes stood at 17.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd recorded volume of 104.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.23% to Rs.485.20. Volumes stood at 17.19 lakh shares in the last session.

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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