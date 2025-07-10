Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Diverse firms earn 50% more profit but inclusion gaps persist, finds study

Diverse firms earn 50% more profit but inclusion gaps persist, finds study

A study of 840 listed firms found that diversity boosts profits, but most companies still lack women in key leadership roles, with over 63 per cent having no female key managerial personnel

women employees, female workforce

Despite some progress, the study found that India Inc is still a long way from being truly inclusive, especially in leadership roles. (Photo/Pexels)

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As more businesses focus on inclusivity, a new study shows that the most diverse companies report 50 per cent higher net profit compared to those with less diversity.
 
According to HR advisory firm Marching Sheep’s Marching Sheep Inclusion Index 2025, about eight out of 10 industries analysed showed a positive link between having more women in the workforce and stronger profit after tax (PAT).
 
The annual report, carried out by Marching Sheep’s research and analytics team, looked at data from 840 listed companies across 30 sectors. These included manufacturing, steel, banking and financial services (BFSI), pharmaceuticals, FMCG, infrastructure and information technology.
 

Lack of inclusion at senior levels

Despite some progress, the study found that India Inc is still a long way from being truly inclusive, especially in leadership roles.
 
While there are women on boards due to legal requirements, their presence in key managerial positions remains very low. In fact, over 63.45 per cent of companies surveyed had no women at all in key managerial roles, the study found. 

Also Read

women employees, female workforce

Women's enrolment rises sharply at IIMs as B-schools push for diversity

US supreme court

US SC ruling opens door to reverse discrimination lawsuits over DEI

hiring, jobs, IT sector, BPOs

India's GCC workforce to add 400,000 fresher jobs by 2030: FirstMeridian

Donald Trump, Trump

European countries resist US push to scrap diversity, inclusion initiatives

Donald Trump, Trump

More than 50 universities face probe as part of Trump's anti-DEI campaign

 
The study also found that women make up just 22 per cent of employees in corporate India, significantly lower than the 28 per cent reported in the Periodic Urban Labour Force Survey 2023–24—a gap of six percentage points.

Inclusion must go beyond numbers

Marching Sheep’s founder and managing partner, Sonica Aron, stressed the importance of women having real influence in organisations. “We don’t just need more women in the room; we need them at the table, influencing decisions and shaping strategy,” she said.
 
She emphasised that real inclusion is not about ticking boxes but about rebalancing who holds power. “And that shift is still absent. Inclusion is about access, authority and accountability,” she added.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Premiumgig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

India's quick commerce market seen tripling to ₹2 trillion by FY28

KeeboHealth

Tricog, Omron eye 100 mn patient screenings for cardiac health by 2030

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

Six Indian cities rank among Asia-Pacific's top 10 tech talent hubs

PremiumJashPure

Chhattisgarh boosts forest foods brand 'JashPure' for wider outreach

India quick commerce

Q-comm orders soar to ₹64,000 cr in FY25, to touch ₹2 trillion by FY28

Topics : workplace diversity Indian companies Leadership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon