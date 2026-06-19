Gold demand stays muted in India despite price drop to two-month low

Gold demand was modest in India this week as prices fell to their lowest level in two-and-a-half months ​and remained volatile, while top consumer China flipped to a discount ​for the first time since late December.

Dealers in India quoted discounts of ‌up to $54 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, inclusive of 15 per cent import and 3 per cent sales levies, widening from last week's discounts of up to $35.

"The price correction is helping bring buyers back to the market, but excessive volatility is prompting some buyers to wait for a clearer price trend," said an Ahmedabad-based jeweller.

Domestic gold prices fell to ₹146,252 per 10 grams on Friday, the lowest since April 2. ALSO READ: Gold, silver price today: Gold slips below ₹1.50 lakh, silver falls sharply "Investment demand has remained weak over the past few weeks. However, jewellers are showing some interest in building inventories," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private ‌bank. India's physically backed gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their first net monthly outflow in a year in May, driven by profit-taking following a price rally on higher import duties. In China, bullion shifted to discounts of $4 to $8 an ounce to the global benchmark spot price, compared with premiums of $1 to $5 last week, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting further details on the US-Iran deal.

Gold prices have fallen over 23 per cent since the start ​of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February, pressured by fears of energy-driven inflation and expectations ‌of higher US interest rates. [GOL/] "The physical gold market in Shanghai remains very quiet, and I am not seeing much buying interest. Investors across China are still ​concerned about ‌uncertainty in the Middle East and are waiting for a clearer picture," said Peter Fung, ‌head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals. ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs tumble up to 6% as risk appetite weakens amid IT selloff "Demand may pick up after the holidays or maybe in July or August."