Gold price correction: Lenders seek more collateral if LTV is breached

“Lenders are closely tracking accounts where LTV levels have risen to 85-90 per cent, with such accounts being segregated and monitored more intensively. Borrowers in this category are being asked to pay margin amount,” he said, adding that going forward, if gold prices correct further, lenders are expected to continue focusing on low LTV products, shorter tenures, and conservative pricing for new loans. For the existing portfolio, they may ask borrowers to either repay part of the loan or provide additional collateral to remain within permissible limits.