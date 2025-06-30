Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sillverton Industries files for IPO with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹300 crore

Sillverton Industries files for IPO with Sebi, seeks to raise ₹300 crore

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 3.22 crore equity shares by promoters

initial public offering, IPO

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager to the public issue. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eco-friendly paper manufacturer Sillverton Industries has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 3.22 crore equity shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 129.4 crore would be used towards capital expenditure for sustainability initiatives at the existing manufacturing facility, such as the installation of a 14 MW waste-to-energy captive power plant and a compressed bio gas plant.

 

An additional Rs 25.25 crore will be used to enhance the rewinder and sheeter capacity and to construct in-house warehouses at the existing facility, Rs 72 crore for the payment of debt and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes.

Sillverton Industries is into manufacturing and marketing of eco-friendly specialty paper, serving a diverse spectrum of end-use industries. Its comprehensive range of paper-based products include writing and printing paper; kraft paper; cupstock paper, and other specialised grade papers.

According to a Crisil report, the global paper industry grew from 394 million tonne in 2019 to 420 million tonne in 2024, achieving a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1-2 per cent. This growth has been primarily driven by the paperboard segment, which saw its share increase from 73 per cent to 77 per cent during the period.

The rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, particularly in the e-commerce and food industries, has been a significant factor contributing to the growth of the paperboard segment.

Additionally, the increasing focus on reducing plastic waste and promoting circular economy practices has led to a shift towards paper-based packaging, further boosting the demand for paperboards, the report mentioned.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager to the public issue.

Topics : initial public offerings Securities and Exchange Board of India Crisil

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

