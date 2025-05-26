Home / Markets / News / Biocon share rises as arm secures UK MHRA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

Biocon share rises as arm secures UK MHRA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

Biocon share rose after arm, Biocon Biologics, was granted market authorisation in the UK for Yesintek, a biosimilar of Ustekinumab, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
Biocon share price: Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Biocon shares rose as much as 1.14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹334.45 per share on Monday, May 26, 2025.
 
At 9:36 AM, Biocon share price was trading 0.73 per cent higher at ₹333.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.79 per cent higher at 82,363.10 level.

Why did Biocon share price rise on Monday?

Biocon share price rose after the company announced that Biocon Biologics, a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has been granted market authorisation in the UK for Yesintek, a biosimilar of Ustekinumab, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK.
 
Yesintek is approved for the treatment of adults and children aged 6 years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as adults with active psoriatic arthritis or moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. 
 
Clinical trials have shown that our Ustekinumab biosimilar delivers comparable safety and efficacy to the reference product.
 
In Europe, the European Commission (EC) has recently granted marketing authorisation for Yesintek, enabling its commercialisation across all European Union (EU) member states and countries in the European Economic Area (EEA).  ALSO READ | Sensex, Nifty favourably placed; these levels may shape market this week

Biocon Q4 results

Biocon reported a 153 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in consolidated net profit to ₹344 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25, up from ₹136 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s profit before tax (PBT) rose 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹487 crore. Total consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹4,454 crore, compared to ₹3,966 crore in Q4 FY24. Ebitda increased 16 per cent to ₹1,115 crore, with the Ebitda margin maintained at 25 per cent.
 
The strong quarterly performance was driven by robust growth across its generics, biologics, and research services segments.
 
Biocon’s Board has also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through various instruments, including qualified institutional placement (QIP), rights issue, or other permissible routes. READ MORE

  ALSO READ | JP Morgan turns bullish on emerging markets; India among top picks

About Biocon

Biocon is among the leading global biopharmaceutical companies committed to delivering affordable, high-quality medicines and innovative therapies for chronic and complex diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders.
 
Operating in over 120 countries, Biocon has established a robust international presence. The company is a major player in the biosimilars segment, producing cost-effective alternatives to complex biologics like human insulin and insulin glargine. 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

