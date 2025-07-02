Biocon climbs 3% on plans to file approvals for generic weight-loss drug

Ozempic is primarily used for managing blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes. Wegovy, on the other hand, is approved for long-term weight management in adults and adolescents with obesity or who are overweight and have weight-related health problems.

Biocon will start phase-3 trials for semaglutide in India “soon,” and plans to file for approval by the end of next year, Siddharth Mittal, managing director, Biocon said.

ALSO READ: Biocon eyes early lead in generic Wegovy, Ozempic sales in Canada from 2026 Biocon is joining the leagues of the world’s largest generic drugmakers, which includes Sandoz Group AG, in eyeing the weight-loss drug market in Canada, where Novo is set to lose patent protection on semaglutide early next year.

The company is expected to forfeit exclusive rights in many other markets from 2026, with patents in India expiring around April of next year. That patent expiration does not include the US, Europe or Japan.

The drugmaker also is looking to sell GLP-1 therapies in Latin American countries such as Brazil and Mexico, along with Asia-Pacific markets like Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and in its home base of India.