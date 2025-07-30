Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

Blue Dart Express shares slipped 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day low at ₹6,263.65 per share on BSE.

Blue Dart Express Q1 results

In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹48.83 crore, as compared to ₹53.42 crore, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,441.92 crore, as compared to ₹1,342.71 crore a year ago.

The total expenses of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,385.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,279.76 crore Y-o-Y. "We are making front-loaded investments that strengthen our operational backbone. As global supply chains transform, we are focused on creating a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem that plays a vital role in powering India's economic advancement," said Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express. Indian logistics companies have been grappling with higher expenses due to more competition and increased freight costs. In Q4, the logistics firm reported a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.15 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had reported a net profit of ₹77.78 crore in the year-ago period.