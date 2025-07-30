Home / Markets / News / Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

Blue Dart Express shares slip 3% on posting 9% decline is Q1 PAT

Blue Dart Express shares slipped 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day low at ₹6,263.65 per share on BSE after posting Q1 results

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
Image: Freepik
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Blue Dart Express shares slipped 3.4 per cent in trade on Wednesday (July 30, 2025), logging an intra-day low at ₹6,263.65 per share on BSE. 
 
Around 12:57 PM, Blue Dart Express share price was down 3.08 per cent at ₹6,289.95  per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 81,535.08. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹14,924.75 crore.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Blue Dart Express Q1 results 

In Q1, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹48.83 crore, as compared to ₹53.42 crore, down 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,441.92 crore, as compared to ₹1,342.71 crore a year ago. 
 
The total expenses of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, stood at ₹1,385.85 crore, as compared to ₹1,279.76 crore Y-o-Y.
 
"We are making front-loaded investments that strengthen our operational backbone. As global supply chains transform, we are focused on creating a resilient, future-ready logistics ecosystem that plays a vital role in powering India's economic advancement," said Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart Express.
 
Indian logistics companies have been grappling with higher expenses due to more competition and increased freight costs.
 
In Q4, the logistics firm reported a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.15 crore for the March quarter of FY25. The company had reported a net profit of ₹77.78 crore in the year-ago period.   ALSO READ | NTPC shares gain 2% following Q1 earnings; time to buy, sell or hold?

About Blue Dart

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,400 locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer-centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express spectrum of distribution services, including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, etc. 
 
The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, a wide range of innovative, vertical-specific products, and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 120 pts, Nifty above 24,800; auto, realty stocks drag; TaMo down 4%

Hitachi Energy India soars 8%, hits new high; market cap nears ₹1 trillion

NSDL IPO opens today: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply

Asian stocks edge higher as China-US trade talks end without a deal

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 6% after Q1 results; check details here

Topics :Blue Dart ExpressBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story