Buy the dips in auto ancillary stocks for long-term gains, say analysts

Auto ancillary stocks to buy: Shares of auto ancillary companies have seen an impressive run so far in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with select stocks surging over 100 per cent during the period.
Analysts say the growth in November 2025 auto sales, lifted by a cut in the goods and services tax (GST) rate, has set the stage for a sustained uptick in auto demand going ahead. This, they said, would keep the demand for components, tyres, batteries, and replacement parts intact inthe months ahead.
They, however, caution that most auto ancillary stocks are “fairly valued” post the double digit run-up in FY26, leaving selective investment opportunities in the segment.
"Indian auto sales have accelerated decisively, with November 2025 registering broad-based double-digit growth across segments. The GST rate cut clearly acted as a catalyst, lifting affordability, drawing back fence-sitters, and energising sentiment across urban and rural pockets," said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS.
The surge, however, Dasani added, carries cyclical undertones with a portion of demand appearing to be influenced by festive tailwinds, and pre-buying after policy cuts.
Revving up
In the two-wheeler segment, volumes surged 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y, but fell 8.4 per cent M-o-M.
Three-wheeler sales rose by 46.4 per cent Y-o-Y (down 3.5 per cent M-o-M), while commercial vehicle (CV) sales increased by 24.9 per cent Y-o-Y (down 9.5 per cent M-o-M).
On the bourses, Lumax Auto Technologies shares
have soared 182.4 per cent so far in the current financial year, while Lumax Industries, Banco Products (India)
, SJS Enterprises, Carraro India, Gabriel India, Jamna Auto Industries, Bharat Gears, and Fiem Industries have added between 60.07 per cent and 123.79 per cent during the period, ACE Equity data shows.
Anubhav Mukherjee, partner at Prescient Capital, suggests the auto ancillaries sector could do well in the medium-to-long term. Select auto ancillary stocks, especially the ones that have been increasing their content per vehicle (CPV) much faster than the underlying auto industry, offer attractive investment opportunities, he said.
"Premiumization trend in the Indian auto industry is helping few component makers in niches like lighting, seats, instrumentation clusters, sunroofs, etc grow their CPV. Moreover, entry into electric vehicle (EV) parts like motors, controller units, chargers, etc, that are currently being majorly imported from China, is opening new growth avenues for many well-run auto ancillaries," he said.
That said, most auto ancillary stocks, he said, are fairly or overvalued at current levels as benefits from GST rate cut, and rural demand recovery have been priced-in.
Auto ancillary stocks: Investment strategy
As a strategy, analysts suggest investors take exposure in the sector in a calibrated manner and use dips to buy for the long term.
"Focus on balance-sheet strength, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) linkages, and operating leverage. Over the next 12–24 months, quality ancillary names are well placed to capture disproportionate upside," said Dasani of INVasset PMS.
Elara Capital remains positive on 2W and PV related ancillaries and like Uno Minda, Gabriel India, Minda Corp, and Sona BLW within the pack.
Axis Securities' top conviction picks include Sansera Engineering, Endurance Technologies, and UNO Minda. B&K Securities bets on Schaeffler India, Fiem Industries, Suprajit Engineering, and NRB Bearings.