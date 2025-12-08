Monday, December 08, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PV retail sales rise 20% in November; inventory falls to 44-46 days: Fada

PV retail sales rise 20% in November; inventory falls to 44-46 days: Fada

Fada said PV retail rose 20% year-on-year in November to 3,94,152 units, aided by marriage-season demand and GST sentiment, while inventory fell to 44-46 days

Shine Jacob Hyderabad
Dec 08 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Owing to sustained consumer interest beyond the festive season and GST reforms, India’s passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales posted a 20 per cent rise in November compared to the same month last year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Monday.
  
Fada President C S Vigneshwar said demand was aided by GST benefits, marriage-season demand, better supply of high-waiting models, and a sustained push from compact sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Inventory reduced sharply to 44–46 days, down from 53–55 days, marking healthier demand-supply discipline. This pushed sales to 3,94,152 units during the month compared to 3,29,253 a year ago.
    
Two-wheeler sales witnessed a dip of 3 per cent in November, along with construction equipment, which declined 17 per cent. Commercial vehicle sales rose 20 per cent, three-wheelers 24 per cent and tractors 57 per cent during the month under review. Despite being a post-festive month, this helped total vehicle retail sales rise 2.14 per cent to 3.3 million units in November this year compared to the same month last year.
  
"November’25 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base. Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle; however, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October’25 itself, unlike November’24, when Deepawali and Dhanteras fell towards the end of October’24, and vehicle registrations happened in November’24 which lifted volumes significantly," Vigneshwar said.
 
"Even with this shift, the industry closed November’25 at a YoY growth of 2.14 per cent, reaffirming customer confidence and the structural strength of India’s auto retail market. GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period. Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well," he added.

Fada said a significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models. Encouragingly, dealers continue to report strong walk-ins linked to GST sentiment and healthy marriage-season demand.
  
"Commercial vehicles grew 20 per cent YoY, supported by select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism mobility, government tender cycles and GST reforms, although fleet utilisation remains uneven in select markets," he added.
 
According to the industry body, the outlook for India’s auto retail over the next three months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators, as 74 per cent of dealers expect growth, underscoring broad-based confidence across segments.
 
"Expected price increases in January, new model launches for 2026, and marriage-season demand are set to drive conversions, while crop realisation liquidity is expected to reinforce retail traction across Bharat. The government’s ‘One Nation, One Tax’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mobility vision continue to strengthen affordability and expand vehicle penetration in emerging markets," he said.g markets," he said. 

Topics : Auto sales Auto sector Auto industry passenger vehicle sales Passenger Vehicles

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

