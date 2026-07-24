Demand trends, pricing power to keep IndiGo's revenue trajectory strong

The management said that a combination of fuel price escalation, adverse foreign exchange movement and the West Asia conflict impacted Q1 profitability, resulting in a net loss of ₹240 crore. Cost pressures excluding fuel, according to JM Financial Research, also persisted, with average costs ex-fuel ex-forex rising 11 per cent Y-o-Y, reflecting inflation in dollar-denominated costs and lower aircraft utilisation. Despite multiple headwinds, the brokerage has an “add” rating on the stock with a target price of ₹5,630.
While higher average costs excluding fuel and geopolitical uncertainties may weigh on near-term earnings, analysts led by Ashutosh Somani of the brokerage believe the structural earnings story is intact. They continue to view IndiGo as one of the highest-quality aviation franchises globally, and maintain their constructive stance given its dominant market position, disciplined capacity deployment, superior cost structure and multi-year international expansion opportunity.