Demand trends, pricing power to keep IndiGo's revenue trajectory strong

A similar trend appears to be unfolding, with Q1FY27 yields up 21 per cent year-on year (Y-o-Y) alongside healthy load factors, according to the analysts. While near-term earnings remain sensitive to fuel prices and currency movements, these pressures are cyclical. IndiGo’s scale, cost leadership and disciplined execution position it to capture India’s long-term aviation growth, the brokerage says. It is positive on the airline with a target price of ₹6,084.

Even as revenue growth was strong, margins took a severe beating given the surge in operating costs. Fuel costs jumped 86 per cent with fuel expenses rising to 44 per cent of revenue as compared to 28-29 per cent in Q1FY26 and in Q4FY26. Additionally, supplementary lease rentals also remained elevated due to rupee depreciation and contractual escalations. This led to a decline of 86 per cent in the operating profit while net profit was in the red, to the tune of ₹240 crore.