Shringar House IPO allotment today; check status online, GMP, listing date

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment: Investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO, a manufacturer and designer of Mangalsutra in India, is expected to be finalised on September 15, 2025. The mainline public issue closed for public subscription on Friday, September 12, 2025. Shringar House of Mangalsutra received a solid response from the investors, getting subscribed by over 60 times. 
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 101.41 times, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 82.58 times, and the retail investors portion was booked 27.26 times. 
 
Following the allotment, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue. Additionally, investors can follow the direct links given below to check the Shringar House IPO allotment status directly:
 
Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on BSE: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on NSE: nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO listing date

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO opened for bidding on Wednesday, September 10, and closed on Friday, September 12. Once the allotment is finalised, successful bidders will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, September 16. For applicants who are not allotted any shares, the refund process will also begin on the same day. Shares of Shringar House will make their debut on the exchanges, BSE and NSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 17.   CHECH IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS TODAY: URBAN COMPANY IPO | DEV ACCELERATOR IPO

Shringar House IPO grey market premium (GMP) 

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra were trading at ₹196 in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹31 or 18.8 per cent. This indicates a positive listing for the Shringar House shares, but the estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated.

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Incorporated in January 2009, Shringar House of Mangalsutra is the leading and specialised designer and manufacturer of Mangalsutra in India. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing a varied range of Mangalsutra studded with a diverse range of stones, including but not limited to American diamond, cubic zirconia, pearl, mother of pearl, and semi-precious stones, in 18k and 22k purity of gold, for its business-to-business (B2B) clients. 

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsIPO marketIPO GMPMarkets

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

