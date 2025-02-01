Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Exide, Amara Raja stocks rise as Budget 2025 proposes custom duty exemption

Budget 2025 analysis: During the Union Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that battery-related raw material will be exempted from custom duties

BATTERY
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Budget 2025 stock market impact: Battery stocks moved higher in trade on Saturday, February 1, after Finance Minister annoucned tax relief for the sector in Budget 2025.
 
During the Union Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that battery-related raw material will be exempted from custom duties. 
 
For the electric vehicle, battery sector, Union Budget 2025 proposed that Cobalt powder and waste, scrap of lithium-ion battery, Lead, Zinc and 12 more critical minerals will be exempted from Basic Customs Duty (BCD).
 
"Thirty five additional goods for EV battery manufacturing, and 28 additional goods for mobile phone battery manufacturing will also be added to list of exempted capital goods," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.
 
FM further propsoed that parts of open cells will be exempted from BCD.

On the bourses, Amara raja Battery share price soared 5.6 per cent to Rs 1,093.6 per share, Exide share price jumped 3.8 per cent to Rs 388.9 per share. 
 
By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was down 108 points at 77,391.9 levels at 12:25 PM.
 
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth Union Budget in the Parliament, the highest number for any finance minister in independent India.
 
Stock Markets, meanwhile, are conducting a special trading session today to account for all the proposals made by the government in the Budget 2025.
 
Stock market investors were waiting for Budget 2025 proposals as announcements made during the Union Budget 2026-26 speech and the Budget analysis will guide the impact on Sensex, Nifty in the near-term.
 
First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

