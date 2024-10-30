Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / GDP growth, inflation among key triggers that may drive mkts in Samvat 2081

GDP growth, inflation among key triggers that may drive mkts in Samvat 2081

While GDP growth may have moderated in Q2FY25, inflation might not weigh so heavily on markets in Samvat 2081 say analysts. Here are some key insights on what may drive markets going forward

market decline nse bse stock market
Pranay Prakash New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samvat 2081 outlook: Amid heightened geopolitical tensions, sticky inflation that kept interest rates higher for most part of Samvat 2080, and valuation woes, Indian stock markets fought numerous challenges over the past one year.
 
Despite this, the BSE Sensex has gained 23.8 per cent, while the Nifty 50 has climbed 25.95 per cent thus far in the outgoing Samvat amid ample liquidity support from retail and domestic institutional investors.
 
Going ahead, analysts see various events, including the ongoing West Asia war between Israel and Iran, Budget 2025, and monetary policies, that may trigger either a correction or a bounce back in stock markets in Samvat 2081.  
 
Here are a few such trends and events that investors need to keep an eye on in Samvat 2081:
 
Growth Rate
A slowdown in India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate , in months ahead, could be one of the key concerns for market participants in Samvat 2081.

More From This Section

Genesys International stock flies over 9% after signing pact with SatSure

ACC, 2 pvt banks among 8 midcap stocks turn favourable on tech charts

Sagility India IPO opens on Nov 7: Check GMP, dates, & other key details

Indoco Remedies zooms 5% after USFDA approval for anti-smoking drug

Dynacons Systems & Solutions shares fly 13% on Rs 108-cr order from NABARD

 
Citing the recent tapering off of passenger vehicle sales, and lacklustre performance of India Inc during the past two quarters (Q1 and Q2-FY25), independent market analyst Ambareesh Baliga cautioned that India GDP growth forecasts "might see a downgrade" for the quarter gone by.
 
"While we are still talking of growth, the pace may have slowed," he said.
 
Geopolitical tensions
While tensions in West Asia, which escalated in October, have shown some signs of cooling-off, recent reports indicate that North Korea has sent its troops to fight beside the Russians against Ukraine.
 
And analysts don't expect a resolution anytime soon. "If the conflict in West Asia escalates, oil prices could turn more volatile, and emerge as a challenge for Indian industry and inflation alike," said Gaurang Shah, head investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. This, he added, could negatively affect the markets.
 
Interest rates
With inflation rate hinging on oil and vegetable prices -- two key baskets that depend on external factors like geopolitics and monsoon distribution, respectively -- analysts are divided on the road ahead for interest rates in India.
 
While a recent poll by Reuters showed that a slim majority of economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut its policy rate in December by a quarter point to 6.25 per cent, Ambareesh Baliga said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' recent statements suggest that he will not cut rates, at least, till calendar year 2025.
 
Nonetheless, analysts said rate cuts, whether by 2024-end or in 2025, would give a fillip to the markets by boosting liquidity.
 
Budget 2025
Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services noted that the government's policies and reforms will likely provide some upside to the markets in Samvat 2081.
 
"If Budget 2025 (for FY26) is a continuation of what the finance minister elaborated in June, it carries forward the ongoing reforms from here, aiding the market mood," he explained.
 
Among the key policies, Shah said investors should watch out for the government's plan to address unemployment, the roadmap to reach the 7.5-8 per cent GDP growth rate, agriculture-focussed policies, and policies to support new infrastructure.
 
China + 1 and FII flows
The Chinese economy has been beset with numerous issues, including a high inventory of unsold houses, overproduction by its industries, and slackening consumer demand, among others, forcing the government to roll-out a slew of stimulus measures.
 
Analysts said the turnaround and sustainability of growth in the Chinese economy will hold key for foreign investors' flows into Indian markets in Samvat 2081.
 
A maintainable strength in Asia's biggest economy may exacerbate selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional and portfolio investors (FPIs/FIIs) in months ahead, but a reverse of this may bring some upside to export-oriented sectors which, if leveraged carefully, can provide some upside to the markets in the mid- to long-term, Baliga noted.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts down to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

NHPC up 3% as unit commissions 88 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant

Concor shares rise 4% after company declares dividend, reports Q2 results

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has zoomed 32% in 3 days: Details here

Star Health slips 7% after reporting 11% fall in PAT in Q2 to Rs 111-cr

Topics :MARKETS TODAYshare marketstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Nifty 50BSE NSEBSE NSE equityIndian equity marketsIndian equity marketFII flowsCrude Oil PriceIndia inflationRate cutsIndia GDP growthGDP dataGDP growth

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story