ICICI Prudential Life Insurance slips 9%, hits 52-week low; here's why

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance share price

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (ICICIPru Life) hit a 52-week low of ₹489 on the BSE on Monday, as they slipped 9 per cent in the intraday deal, after British insurer Prudential Plc (Prudential) agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance for around ₹3,500 crore.

The stock price of the insurance company has fallen below its previous low of ₹491.30, touched on April 2, 2026. Thus far in calendar year 2026, the market price of ICICIPru Life share has underperformed the market by falling 26 per cent as compared to a nearly 13-per cent decline in the BSE Sensex index.

Why ICICIPru Life share price is falling today? British insurer Prudential Plc has agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance for around ₹3,500 crore, marking its first management control acquisition in an Indian life insurance company. Post transaction, Bharti Enterprises will reduce its stake to 25 per cent from 85 per cent, while 360One Asset Management will exit by selling its entire 15 per cent holding. Bharti Life reported strong growth in FY26, with new business premium rising 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,069 crore. Prudential's stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance needs to be pared down to below 10 per cent to adhere to regulatory requirement.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Prudential, a leading insurer and asset manager in Asia and Africa, announced that, as part of a strategic repositioning of its India operations, it has agreed to acquire a 75 per cent stake in Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited (Bharti Life), a prominent Indian life insurer, from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and 360 ONE Asset Management. Prudential's India operations and regulatory considerations Following completion, Prudential's Indian operations will consist of majority-owned Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited and Prudential HCL Health Insurance Limited, and minority shareholdings in two listed entities, namely 35 per cent of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited and 22 per cent in ICICIPru Life.

Regulatory approvals for the transaction are expected to require Prudential to reduce its shareholding in ICICIPru Life to under 10 per cent. Prudential is engaging with the relevant regulatory authorities on this process and will seek an appropriate timeframe for the divestment that may be required, in the interests of its shareholders, the company said. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Separately, Prudential continues to progress toward regulatory approvals for its standalone, majority-owned health insurance business in India. Health insurance operations are expected to commence during 2026 on receipt of these approvals. Financials of the deal The transaction is for an initial cash consideration of ₹3,500 crore payable on completion. The transaction will be funded from existing resources. The transaction is expected to deliver compelling strategic and financial benefits for Prudential over time.