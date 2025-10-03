Jinkushal Industries stock lists at 3% premium on BSE, misses GMP estimates

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing, Jinkushal Industries share price: Shares of Jinkushal Industries, a construction machinery supplier, made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Friday, October 3, 2025, following the completion of its IPO. The stock listed at ₹125 on the BSE, marking a gain of ₹4 or 3.3 per cent over the issue price of ₹121.

However, the listing fell short of grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, Jinkushal Industries’ unlisted shares were trading around ₹141 in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹20 or 16.5 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market trends.

According to NSE data, the IPO received bids for approximately 437.56 million shares compared to the 6.72 million shares on offer.

Jinkushal Industries IPO saw strong demand across investor categories, with Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) leading the response - their portion was subscribed 146.39 times. Retail investors subscribed 47.10 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was booked 35.66 times.

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running manager.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.