Strong order book, execution key triggers for CG Power stock ahead

B&K Securities believes that the company is well positioned for sustained growth, supported by robust traction in the Power Systems segment, expanding transformer exports and a strong transmission pipeline. While Industrial Systems margins are currently pressured by commodity inflation, ongoing pricing discipline and cost optimisation should aid gradual recovery. With structural supply tightness in transformers, capacity additions ahead of schedule and improving export momentum, earnings visibility remains strong over the medium term.

Nomura said CG Power’s Q3 FY26 ordering stayed broadly in line, but earnings missed estimates. The brokerage cut earnings per share (EPS) by 7–9 per cent for FY26–FY28 due to commodity headwinds and front-loaded costs. While the company hiked prices by 17 per cent in the Industrial Systems segment during YTD FY26 to pass on inflationary pressures to customers, the brokerage believes that the sharp rise in key commodities such as copper (38 per cent in January 2026 versus Q4 FY25) and a softer demand environment may weigh on margin recovery.