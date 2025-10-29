May list SBIMF, SBI Gen Insurance, says CS Setty; SBI, SBI Life at new high

SBI MF, SBI Insurance listing; SBI share price today

Two more companies from the State Bank of India (SBI) group may soon find their way to the listed companies’ universe. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai, Chairman CS Setty said SBI Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance are two strong candidates for public listing in the future.

ALSO READ: SBI's Setty discusses technology spending, talent retention and RBI reforms “These two subsidiaries are valuable and will definitely be listed... The timing, however, is something I cannot predict at this stage,” he said.

Stressing that both – SBI MF and SBI General Insurance -- are financially sound, he said the companies do not require additional capital. Thus, the listing may not happen in the near future.

“We will list these subsidiaries at an appropriate time to create opportunities for general shareholders and unlock value for investors,” he said. On the bourses, SBI group stocks were trading in the positive territory. Among them, SBI share price rose 1.2 per cent on the BSE in the intraday trade, hitting an all-time high of ₹941.65 per share on the exchange. The stock hit a high of ₹942 on the NSE. SBI Life Insurance share price, too, hit a record high of ₹1,969.9 per share on the BSE, advancing 1.7 per cent. SBI Cards and Payment share price, meanwhile, gained 0.5 per cent on the BSE, hitting an intraday high of ₹911.65 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 0.4 per cent at 12:10 PM.

SBI stake in SBI General Life Insurance, SBI MF SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF) was established in 1987 as a joint venture between SBI and AMUNDI (France). The mutual fund has an asset under management (AUM) of ₹11,84,451.93 crore, spread across 73 schemes. According to SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) website, State Bank of India holds a majority stake of approximately 61.9 per cent in SBI Mutual Fund. The remaining 36.36 per cent stake is held by AMUNDI Asset Management. Other stake holders hold around 1.6 per cent stake in SBIMF. Similarly, SBI owns around 69 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance, while the remaining stake is owned by institutional investors such as Premji Invest and Warburg Pincus.

ALSO READ: SBI, BoB, PNB among 5 PSU Bank stocks that can rally up to 17%; say charts In June 2025, news agency Bloomberg reported that Warburg Pincus was looking to sell its entire 10 per cent stake in SBI General Insurance Co. The firm iwas finalising details of the agreement with Premji Invest and State Bank of India. Bloomberg reported the transaction could value SBI General Insurance at as much as $4.5 billion. SBI share price history; group stocks outlook Meanwhile, SBI group stocks have, largely, rewarded investors handsomely since their listing. SBI stock, for instance, has skyrocketed more than 6,100 per cent since its listing in 1999, while SBI Life Insurance has jumped over 180 per cent since 2017.