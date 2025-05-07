MRF shares surge 5% after Q4 results; tyre maker's profit rises 31%

Shares of MRF surged nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its profit in the January to March quarter of the previous financial year.

The tyre maker's stock rose as much as 4.8 per cent during the day to ₹1,41,500 per share, to the highest level since October last year. The stock pared gains to trade 4 per cent higher at ₹1,40,355 apiece, compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:11 PM.

Shares of the company have gained nearly 30 per cent from their recent lows of ₹1,08,001 per share, which it hit early last month. The stock has risen 7.5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. MRF has a total market capitalisation of ₹59,669.76 crore, according to BSE data.

MRF Q4FY25 analysis

The company reported a standalone net profit of ₹498 crore in the January to March quarter of FY25, as compared to ₹379.5 crore in the same period last year. The jump in the bottom line comes as the revenue from operations rose 11.7 per cent to ₹6,944 crore in the quarter under review. The company reported a revenue of ₹6,215 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company's operating margins or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to ₹1,043 crore in the March quarter. The Ebita margin of the tyre manufacturer expanded to 15 per cent from 14.3 per cent earlier.

MRF has declared a final dividend of ₹229 per share for the financial year 2025, in addition to the interim dividend of ₹6 per share already paid earlier.

About MRF

MRF is India's largest tyre manufacturer and is ranked amongst the top 20 global manufacturers. It is also India's largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tyre supplier with a tyre range from two-wheelers to fighter aircraft. The company's manufacturing facilities are located at Trichy, Tiruvottiyur, and Arakonam in Tamil Nadu, Kottayam in Kerala, Ponda in Goa, Medak in Andhra Pradesh and the Union Territory of Pondicherry.