Monday, June 30, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nuvama sees mixed June auto sales; two-wheelers, tractors to outperform

Nuvama sees mixed June auto sales; two-wheelers, tractors to outperform

June 2025 auto sales: Analysts at Nuvama cite rural demand and the ongoing marriage season as key drivers supporting two-wheeler and tractor volumes.

TVS, bike, motorcycle, two wheelers

The brokerage (Nuvama) projects domestic two-wheeler volumes to grow around 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by positive rural sentiment and seasonal tailwinds.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nuvama June auto sales expectations: Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) analysts expect June 2025 wholesale auto sales to be a mixed bag, with strength in two-wheelers (2Ws) and tractors offset by weakness in commercial and passenger vehicles.
 
Analysts at Nuvama cite rural demand and the ongoing marriage season as key drivers supporting two-wheeler and tractor volumes, while subdued consumer sentiment and conversion delays are likely to weigh on PV and CV sales.
 
Thus, the brokerage is betting on automobile players like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), TVS Motor, Motherson Wiring, Uno Minda and Apollo Tyres.
 
“We remain constructive on the automotive sector and estimate tractors, SUVs and 2Ws shall clock high single-digit growth over FY25– 27E, outpacing CVs. Our top picks are Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, Motherson Wiring, Uno Minda and Apollo Tyres,” said Raghunandhan NL, Manav Shah, Rahul Kumar of Nuvama, in a note.
 
 
Here’s the segment-wise expectations ahead of June auto sales data:

Also Read

PremiumBrokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

cement, cement sector

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

TVS Motor Philippines

TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy?

Torrent Pharma

JP Morgan upgrades Torrent Pharma to 'Overweight', lifts target; stk up 5%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Rane Madras jumps 9% after co to sell land in Tamil Nadu for ₹361 cr

 

Two-wheelers

 
The brokerage projects domestic two-wheeler volumes to grow around 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by positive rural sentiment and seasonal tailwinds. Export volumes are also expected to expand at a double-digit pace, driven by robust demand in Latin America and Africa. 
 
Within the segment, TVS Motor is expected to outperform with a 23 per cent Y-o-Y rise in volumes to 410,000 units. Eicher Motors, through its Royal Enfield brand, is seen posting 15 per cent growth to 84,000 units, while Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto are each expected to report 9 per cent growth, reaching 550,000 units and 390,000 units, respectively.
 

Tractors

 
Tractor volumes are expected to rise around 7 per cent in the domestic market, supported by a favourable base and improving farm sentiment. 
 
“On the brighter side, farmer sentiment is positive in anticipation of a good monsoon,” the brokerage said.
 
Mahindra & Mahindra’s farm division is projected to report a 7 per cent increase in volumes to 50,800 units, while Escorts, including Kubota, is forecast to grow 2 per cent Y-o-Y to 11,500 units.
 

Passenger vehicles (PVs)

 
According to analysts, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to contract around 5 per cent Y-o-Y in June. 
 
The brokerage attributes the decline to muted customer enquiries and slower conversions at dealerships, even as discounting remains elevated across several OEMs. 
 
M&M is expected to buck the trend with 12 per cent growth in overall auto volumes, including PVs, CVs, and three-wheelers, at 78,000 units. 
 
In contrast, Hyundai is likely to report a 6 per cent decline to 61,000 units, while Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors-PV are each forecast to dip 5 per cent to 171,000 units and 41,600 units, respectively.
 

Commercial vehicles (CVs)

 
Commercial vehicle sales are projected to decline by around 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Although e-way bill generation has improved, indicating better freight availability, analysts highlight selective financing, pre-buying in May ahead of mandatory AC norms, and adequate fleet utilisation as factors dampening volumes.  Eicher’s VECV is seen growing modestly by 2 per cent to 7,600 units. Ashok Leyland’s volumes are expected to remain flat at 14,900 units, while Tata Motors-CV may decline 2 per cent to 31,400 units.

More From This Section

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Nikkei gains 1.5%; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs

PremiumNifty Bank NSE

Can Nifty hit 30,000 in H2 2025? Buy or sell FMCG, Auto stocks? Chart check

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stocks to Watch Today: Torrent Pharma, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, Suzlon

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Ashok Leyland, Grasim among top stocks to buy today; Check target here

Premiumrace, competition, corporate

Fund Pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life outrunning rate hounds tactically

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Auto sector auto stocks auto demand automobile manufacturer Auto component makers Tata Motors TVS Motor Bajaj Auto sales Escorts tractor sales Mahindra & Mahindra Tractors sales automobile sales commercial vehicles Passenger Vehicles two wheeler market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon