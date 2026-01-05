Monday, January 05, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

The northward move in the small-cap NBFC came after the company informed the exchanges about its business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

The NBFC stock has a 52-week range of ₹570.40 – ₹267.20 per share on the NSE. (Image: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Poonawalla Fincorp were ruling higher during early trade on the week’s first session after the company announced its business updates for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Following the news, the company’s share price rose 3.36 per cent to ₹496.70 per share on the NSE during early trade on Monday, January 5.
 
The stock, however, is nearly 13 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹570.40 per share, scaled last year on October 6, 2025, on the NSE.
 
That said, though the small-cap NBFC has pared the gains partially, it continues to see buyers’ demand on Monday. At 09:25 AM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹486.30 per share on the NSE, up 1.20 per cent from its previous close. The benchmark Nifty, meanwhile, was trading at 26,294, lower by 34 points or 0.13 per cent.
 
 
A combined total of nearly 0.5 million equity shares of Poonawalla Fincorp, estimated to be worth ₹25 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE so far today, while the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹39,294.68 crore. 
 
The NBFC stock has a 52-week range of ₹570.40 – ₹267.20 per share on the NSE.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3FY26 update

The northward move in the small-cap NBFC came after the company informed the exchanges about its business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.   According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, its assets under management (AUM) grew by 77.5 per cent year-on-year and 15.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to approximately ₹55,000 crore as on December 31, 2025.
 
Poonawalla Fincorp further said that it continues to have ample liquidity of approximately ₹6,450 crore as on December 31, 2025.
 
“The company stands by its risk-first approach, robust risk management systems, and a diversified asset base. As we continue to scale, our focus and commitment remain on business expansion in line with building a long-term sustainable profitable model,” Poonawalla Fincorp said in an exchange filing.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

