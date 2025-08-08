Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Upcoming IPO! Transline Technologies files draft papers with Sebi; details

Upcoming IPO! Transline Technologies files draft papers with Sebi; details

The equity shares, as proposed in the DRHP, are to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE.

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Upcoming IPO: Technology solutions provider Transline Technologies is aiming to go public, having filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The public offering of Transline Technologies, as outlined in the DRHP, comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS), with promoters and shareholders divesting up to 16.19 million equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each. From the promoters' group, Amita Gupta is divesting 5,500,000 shares, RKG Enterprises is offloading 7,982,800 shares, and Arun Gupta HUF is selling 2,658,700 shares. From the shareholders' category, Rahul Jain is divesting up to 50,000 equity shares.
 
 
The equity shares, as proposed in the DRHP, are to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE.
 
Bigshare Services serves as the registrar for the public offering, while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is acting as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
Transline Technologies will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale. “The Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their proportion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale,” said Transline Technologies in its DRHP. 

Also Read

IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

JSW Cement IPO

JSW Cement IPO opens: Analyst bet on growth potential; should you apply?

tata, tata group

Tata Capital IPO: Know key risks, strengths from Tata Group's NBFC DRHP

NSDL IPO

NSDL IPO GMP steady at 17% despite market crash on Trump tariffs

Sri Lotus Developers IPO

Sri Lotus Developers IPO opens today: GMP up 29%; should you apply?

About Transline Technologies

Transline Technologies is a specialized technology solutions provider focused on designing, developing, and deploying integrated security and surveillance systems, biometric authentication platforms, and artificial intelligence-driven software products.
 
The company’s business model generates revenue from multiple streams, including project-based system integration contracts, Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions, sales of hardware and software products, and technical services such as annual maintenance and managed support. 
 
Transline Technologies has developed a portfolio of proprietary software tools—StorePulse, an AI-powered video analytics platform; CamStore, a real-time video compression and storage optimization solution; and CheckCam, a CCTV network health monitoring system. These are offered either as standalone cloud-based SaaS solutions or as part of integrated turnkey deployments. 
 
Transline Technologies' profit after tax (PAT) during the financial year 2024–25 (FY25) rose ₹12.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching ₹48.33 crore from ₹35.46 crore reported in FY24. The company’s revenue from operations also jumped 64.27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹371.07 crore in FY25, up from ₹225.89 crore reported in FY24.

More From This Section

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 780 pts, Nifty at 24,350; SMIDs fall 1.5%; Kalyan Jewellers tanks 11%

IPO, Initial public offerings

Silver Consumer Electricals files DRHP for ₹1,400-cr IPO; check key details

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi chief urges redefining independent directors' role for accountability

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Rossell Techsys zooms 109% in 3 months; what's driving the defence stock?

Biocon

Biopharma stock under ₹500 plunges 4%; what should investors do?

Topics : SEBI ipo filing IPO market IPO REVIEW IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon