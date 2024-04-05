RBI wants inflation elephant in the forest. Can pricier oil bring it back?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on rates for the seventh consecutive time on Friday, but remains watchful as regards the developing geopolitical situation that may trigger a further rise in crude oil prices, thereby impacting the inflation trajectory back home.





ALSO READ: RBI lowers quarter-wise inflation forecast for FY25, holds key rate steady After witnessing sustained moderation, cost push pressures faced by firms, the RBI said, are showing upward bias. Geo-political tensions and volatility in financial markets, it said, also poses risks to the inflation outlook. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Two years ago, around this time, when CPI inflation had peaked at 7.8 per cent in April 2022, the elephant in the room was inflation. The elephant has now gone out for a walk and appears to be returning to the forest. We would like the elephant to return to the forest and remain there on a durable basis," the RBI governor said.



For now, the central bank has lowered its inflation its consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast for the first, second, and the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25). For FY25, the inflation forecast remains unchanged at 4.5 per cent.

Rising oil prices

Meanwhile, thus far in calendar year 2024 (CY24), crude oil (Brent) prices have shot up by over 18 per cent to hit the $91 a barrel mark, mostly fuelled by geopolitical tensions amid tight supplies. In the last one month, Brent crude oil prices have surged nearly 10 per cent, with nearly 3 per cent of this gain coming in the last three days.



"Oil prices have begun to appreciate since the International Energy Agency (IEA) on March 14 increased its demand forecast and reduced its supply forecast. The latest data on China oil demand also shows a further increase reflecting the pattern prevailing last year. The other issue that could trigger a further rise in the oil price is clearly rising geopolitical tensions," said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies.



Analysts at Rabobank International expect Brent crude oil prices to range between $71 a barrel and $93 a barrel in 2024. In the short-to-medium term, oil prices, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, can hit $100 a barrel amid firm global demand.



“Globally, most frontline economies, including the US, Japan and India are doing well. I expect the demand for oil to remain firm. If the supply is constrained coupled with geopolitical concerns, Brent crude oil prices can rise to triple digits going ahead,” he said.

According to estimates, $10 per barrel increase in oil prices leads to a 40 to 60 basis point (bps) increase in CPI in India, which imports nearly 80 per cent of its annual crude oil requirement.

"The wider Mideast tensions stemming from the Gaza war are probably the highest in six months. Crude is reflecting that Mideast conflagration fear premium. But does the heightened rhetoric, especially between Israel and Iran, subside or does it lead to more open warfare -- that will decide whether it's a leg up or down for crude from here," said Vandana Hari, founder, Vanda Insights.