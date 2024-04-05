Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI MPC FY25: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5% for seventh consecutive time

The RBI MPC has also decided to keep its stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" unchanged with a majority of 5-1

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This report has been updated

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh consecutive time, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Friday. He said a majority of 5-1 took the decision.

The RBI MPC has also decided to keep its stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" unchanged with a majority of 5-1. RBI Governor Das said this was to ensure that inflation aligned with the four per cent target while aligning with growth.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To understand "withdrawal of accomodation", watch this video published by Business Standard in June, 2023



What the Business Standard poll predicted

Earlier this week, a Business Standard poll predicted that the repo rate would be kept unchanged. The repo rate was last changed in February 2023, when it was hiked from 6.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Between May 2022 and February 2023, the repo rate was raised by 250 basis points (bps).

Additionally, Das said that the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) will remain at 6.25 per cent. The marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rate will also remain at 6.75 per cent.

Here is what the RBI governor said about inflation

Shaktikanta Das kept the retail inflation forecast for 2024-25 (FY25) unchanged but tweaked the quarter-wise figures.

In Q1, the retail inflation is now likely to be 4.9 per cent as compared to 5 per cent earlier. In Q2, the inflation is likely to be 3.8 per cent as compared to 4 per cent earlier.

For Q3FY25, the inflation forecast has been kept unchanged at 4.6 per cent. But for Q4FY25, the inflation forecast has been lowered to 4.5 per cent as compared to 4.7 per cent earlier.

The RBI governor said that core inflation had declined steadily, owing to which MPC must be "actively disinflationary". He added that the global economy has remained resilient and global trade is expected to grow faster in 2024, however, weaker than its historical average.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

Rupee declines 6 paise to 83.45 against US dollar in early trade today

RBI MPC: Indian bond yields expected to be steady ahead of announcement

SFBs securitise loans worth Rs 9,300 crore to generate liquidity

First FY25 RBI MPC meeting: When, where to watch RBI governor's speech

RBI, NPCI officials discuss remittance cost analysis with WTO members


While inflation is moving closer to targets, the RBI governor said the last mile is turning out to be challenging. He added that uncertainties in food prices continue to pose challenges, as well as tight global labour markets.

Here's what RBI MPC said on GDP growth

For FY25, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth prediction has been kept unchanged at 7 per cent.

However, here too, changes have been made to quarter-wise predictions.

In Q1FY25 GDP growth target has been set at 7.1 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent earlier.

For Q2FY25, GDP growth target has been fixed at 6.9 per cent  from 6.8 per cent earlier.

For Q3 and Q4, the GDP growth has been predicted at 7 per cent each. For Q4FY25, the GDP growth target was 6.9 per cent earlier.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das RBI Reserve Bank monetary policy MPC meet MPC GDP forecast RBI repo rate repo rate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon