HBL Engineering consolidated net profit declines 44.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.05% to Rs 475.58 croreNet profit of HBL Engineering declined 44.80% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.05% to Rs 475.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 610.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.41% to Rs 276.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 280.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.92% to Rs 1967.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2233.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales475.58610.09 -22 1967.202233.36 -12 OPM %16.7121.55 -19.9318.96 - PBDT82.63133.86 -38 405.11428.43 -5 PBT71.72122.97 -42 360.92387.17 -7 NP44.9681.45 -45 276.92280.89 -1
