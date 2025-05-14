This smallcap stock has surged over 50% in 4 days; what's behind the rally?

Dynamic Cables share price today

Shares of Dynamic Cables continued at their upward movement on Wednesday, surging 14 per cent to ₹839.35 on the BSE in today's intraday trade, amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the electrical cables company soared 37 per cent after it reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter-ended March 2025 (Q4FY25).

Further, in the past four trading days, Dynamic Cables share price zoomed 57 per cent. The stock has bounced 82 per cent from its March 2025 low of ₹460.90, which was also its 52-week low on the BSE. Meanwhile, Dynamic Cables shares hit a 52-week high of ₹1,092.85 on December 16, 2024.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE At 12:40 PM, the stock of the smallcap company was trading 12 per cent higher at ₹824.10, as compared to a marginal 0.01 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex . The average trading volume on the counter jumped over 10-fold today with 1.6 million equity shares, cumulatively, changing hands on the NSE and BSE till the time of writing this report.

Dynamic Cables Q4 results 2025

During Q4FY25, Dynamic Cables' consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 71 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹23.56 crore from ₹13.77 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company's revenue from operations climbed 37.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹331.2 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹240.9 crore reported in Q4FY24. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin stood at 10.3 per cent in Q4FY25, as against 10.2 per cent in Q3FY25 and 10.6 per cent in Q4FY24.

The company's order book stands at ₹725.6 crore as on March 31, 2025. The order book remains healthy, driven by power utilities/EPC, renewable, and export segments.

ALSO READ | Cipla shares at ₹1,800 or ₹1,465? Analysts divided on pharma stock post Q4 With additional manufacturing capacity scheduled to be commissioned, the management said the company is well-prepared to meet the accelerating demand from both public and private sector investments in power infrastructure and renewable energy sector. Dynamic Cables is well positioned with a robust product portfolio, pan-India presence, international reach, and institutional approvals to capitalise on long-term sectoral growth and continue delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders, it said.

Received credit rating upgrades from CRISIL

Meanwhile, in April 2025, CRISIL Ratings upgraded Dynamic Cable's ratings on the bank loan facilities to 'CRISIL A/Stable/CRISIL A1' from 'CRISIL A-/Stable/CRISIL A2+'.

Also Read

The rating agency said the upgrade reflected the improvement in the business risk profile of Dynamic Cables, supported by steady growth in revenue and stable operating margin. "With the continuous focus of the management on adding new customers and diversifying product mix, yielding higher realisation, the growth in the operating income will continue to support the business risk profile," CRISIL said.

ALSO READ | Aditya Birla Capital stock jumps 6% on solid Q4 numbers; check details here The company's market position is supported by diversified clientele and product mix. Increasing revenue share from newly developed products also supports the business risk profile. Dynamic Cables has lowered its reliance on direct government entities for work to 20-25 per cent of its turnover from 50-55 per cent around five years ago. The company has a fairly diversified presence in the domestic market. Furthermore, the management is focusing on diversification of the product portfolio and has added data centre cables as well as solar cables with advanced technology to its portfolio which is expected to aid further growth and diversification, Crisil added in its rating rationale.

About Dynamic Cables

Dynamic Cables is a manufacturer of power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, Power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to Government Discoms, Private Distribution companies, Private EPC contractors, industrial and Export clients. The company has 3 manufacturing plants situated at Jaipur and Reengus. Business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur and 5 regional sales offices across India.