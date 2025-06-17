Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Smallcap stock zooms 35% in 2 days; nearly 16% of total equity changes hand

Smallcap stock zooms 35% in 2 days; nearly 16% of total equity changes hand

At 10:23 AM; Sterlite Technologies was quoting 12.6% higher at ₹111.93, with combined 76.48 million shares representing 15.67% of total equity of the company have changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Live stock market trading action

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Sterlite Technologies today: Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) continued their upward movement, soaring 13 per cent to ₹112.80 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past two trading days, the stock price of this optical and digital solutions company has surged 35 per cent after the company expanded its Data Centre portfolio to meet emerging requirements for AI data centres. 
 
The stock price of smallcap telecom equipment & accessories company is trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹115.97 touched on July 30, 2024. In the past one week, it zoomed 49 per cent, as compared to 1.1 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex during the same period. The stock has bounced back 91 per cent from its previous month low of ₹59 touched on May 9, 2025.
 
 
At 10:23 AM; STL was quoting 12.6 per cent higher at ₹111.93, as against 0.28 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped multiple-fold. A combined 76.48 million shares representing 15.67 per cent of total equity of STL changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Retail individual shareholders held nearly 30% stake in STL

 
As on March 31, 2025, retail individual shareholders held nearly 30 per cent stake in STL, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Resident Individuals holding nominal share capital up to ₹2 lakh (22.13 per cent) and Resident Individuals holding nominal share capital in excess of ₹2 lakh (7.39 per cent) have collectively held 144 million shares or 29.52 per cent stake in STL, data shows. The promoters including Twin Star Overseas held 44.16 per cent holding in STL. 

Expands Data Centre portfolio 

 
STL on Monday announced the launch of a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure, the company said, in a press release.
 
With the global data centre market projected to reach $517 billion by 2030 (growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR): 10.5 per cent from 2021- 2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its more than 30 year’s leadership in Optical network connectivity, the company said.
 
STL has partnered with Tech Data – India, a TD SYNNEX subsidiary, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make STL solutions available in India.
 

FY26 outlook

 
The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said as the STL advances to the next fiscal of FY26 directionally, its strategic priorities remain the same in the optical networking business. 
 
Some of the key strategic priorities for FY26 – the company’s focus remains on driving growth by increasing market share and optical fiber cables and improving our connectivity attach rates. 
 
To achieve the goal of generating significant revenue from data center enterprise segments, STL will accelerate the development of comprehensive data center product suites and tap a vast potential in this market. Additionally, the management said the company will sustain its efforts to drive technology and cost leadership in the optical domain.
 

About Sterlite Technologies (STL)

 
Sterlite Technologies (STL) is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks.

Topics : Buzzing stocks Sterlite Technologies stock market trading The Smart Investor Data centre Market trends Indian equities BSE Sensex Nifty50

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

