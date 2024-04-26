Stock Market Live on Friday, April 26 Indian equities may open with muted gains on Friday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,673 levels.

Markets in Asia-Pacific remained mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.32 per cent, while broad based Topix index added 0.07 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi hiked by 0.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell by 1.27 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.15 per cent.

On the other hand, overnight in the US, all three indices dropped on lower than expected GDP data for the first quarter that came in with a growth of 1.6 per cent versus an estimated growth of 2.4 per cent by economists. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98 per cent. The S&P 500 slid by 0.46 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.64 per cent.

Brent crude notched up by 0.36 per cent at $89.33 per bbl.

Stocks to watch:

Tech Mahindra: IT services company IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 661 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a 41 per cent year-on-year fall from a year ago due to one-time expenses. Sequentially, the profit was up 29.5 per cent, but it was below the consensus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 741 crore.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank on Thursday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,349 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, helped by increase in interest income. The lender had logged a profit of Rs 2,043 crore in the year-ago period.