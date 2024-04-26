Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests slim gains on bourses, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank eyed
Stock market LIVE: Gift Nifty suggests slim gains on bourses, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank eyed

Stock Market Live on April 26: The Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,673 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 8:45 AM IST
Stock Market Live on Friday, April 26 Indian equities may open with muted gains on Friday tracking mixed global cues. The Gift Nifty futures were up 20 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,673 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific remained mixed with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.32  per cent, while broad based Topix index added 0.07 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi hiked by 0.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell by 1.27 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 1.15 per cent.
On the other hand, overnight in the US, all three indices dropped on lower than expected GDP data for the first quarter that came in with a growth of 1.6 per cent versus an estimated growth of 2.4 per cent by economists. Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.98 per cent. The S&P 500 slid by 0.46 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.64 per cent.
Brent crude notched up by 0.36 per cent at $89.33 per bbl. 
Stocks to watch:
Tech Mahindra: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 661 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, a 41 per cent year-on-year fall from a year ago due to one-time expenses. Sequentially, the profit was up 29.5 per cent, but it was below the consensus Bloomberg estimates of Rs 741 crore.      
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank on Thursday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,349 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, helped by increase in interest income. The lender had logged a profit of Rs 2,043 crore in the year-ago period.
Interglobe Aviation: The company has placed an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 Family aircraft.

8:42 AM

Lok Sabha elections outcome: This sector has gained every time since 2004

Election fever is running high in India with the voting for 2024 Lok Sabha polls starting earlier in April.

A pre-election rally, meanwhile, took the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and the Nifty50 indices to fresh record highs above 75,000-mark and 22,750 level, respectively, on April 9. Read more


8:37 AM

Stocks to Watch, April 26: Bajaj Fin, IndusInd, Maruti, IndiGo, HCL Tech

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:
 
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance's March quarter net profit jumped 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,825 crore, beating estimates. The NBFC's assets under management (AUM) grew by 34 per cent to Rs 3.31 trillion.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank reported a higher-than-expected growth in net profit of 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,347 crore in Q4FY24. Its net interest income orose 13.9 per cent to Rs 5,376 crore, while NIM came at 4.26 per cent (vs 4.28 per cent Q-o-Q).

Tech M: Tech Mahindra reported a 40.86 per cent Y-o-Y slide in consolidated net profit at Rs 661 crore in Q4FY24. Sequentially, however, the profit surged nearly 30 per cent. The company's revenue from operations decreased by 6.17 per cent on year to Rs 12,871 crore. Read more

8:27 AM

HCLTech Q4 preview: Here's what brokerages expect from IT major

Here’s what brokerages said:

HSBC Global Research
Analysts at HSBC Global Research expect HCLTech’s revenue to grow 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q in constant currency (CC), but margins to decline Q-o-Q 200 bps as Q3 benefited from product seasonality.

Key focus area will be the company's guidance, which could be 6-8 per cent due to better exit rate for financial year 2024 (FY24). Furthermore, the outlook on specific deal ramp-downs in the first quarter will be critical.

Therefore, HSBC expects HCLTech to post $revenue at 3,473 million, earnings before interest, taxes (EBIT) at Rs 5,098.1 crore, EBIT margin at 17.7 per cent, and net profit at Rs 4060.2 crore

Nomura
Those at Nomura expect CC growth of 0.2 per cent sequentially, which includes one month revenue contribution from the Verizon deal. This would be partly negated by a seasonally weak quarter in product business. Read more

8:22 AM

Global economy to continue solid momentum for rest of the year: Survey

The global economy is likely to carry its solid momentum for the rest of the year and into 2025, defying earlier expectations of a slowdown, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said stronger growth than forecast was more likely than weakness.

That shift in the growth outlook brings its own set of challenges for central banks, which raised rates in quick succession to try and drive inflation down to target but now may have to wait even longer before considering rate reductions. Read more


8:16 AM

Nifty Auto, Energy face downward trend on charts: Check key levels here

Nifty IT Index

The Nifty IT Index, currently trading at 33,442.55, is exhibiting a range-bound behaviour on the charts, with identified boundaries set between 34,050 and 33,150. A decisive move above or below this range could signal the next directional trend for traders to consider. 

Key support levels are anticipated around 31,875 and 31,600, indicating potential areas where buying interest may emerge to support the index. On the flip side, resistance levels are expected around 34,300 and 35,300, representing price levels where selling pressure may intensify. Read more

8:10 AM

Derivative strategy: Bull spread recommended on SBI for May series

Derivative Strategy

BULL SPREAD Strategy on SBI

Buy SBI (30-MAY Expiry) 820 CALL at Rs 21.25 & simultaneously sell 850 CALL at Rs 11.25

Lot Size 1500

Cost of the strategy Rs 10 (Rs 1,500 per strategy) Read more
 

8:05 AM

Global markets, US yield, Q4 results to set Sensex, Nifty trend on April 26

Pre-market commentary for April 26, Friday: Indian stock market may take a breather following the 5-day rally, wherein the S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1,900 points, as global mood turns cautious on the back of sharp spike in the US bond yield. 

On Thursday, the Sensex and Nifty staged a smart recovery and ended with gains of 0.7 per cent each led by a rally in bank stocks and short-covering on account of the Nifty F&O monthly expiry. Read more

7:59 AM

Gift Nifty futures suggest a positive start

7:56 AM

Brent crude at $89.30 per bbl

7:49 AM

Asian markets mostly gain on Friday morning

7:47 AM

US indices finish lower on Thursday

7:43 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

